Head-To-Head Contrast: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cepton and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 3 0 2.75 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 409.97%. AEye has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 793.72%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Cepton.

This table compares Cepton and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A AEye $3.01 million 73.03 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -2.16

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -48.05% AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88%

Risk and Volatility

Cepton has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye beats Cepton on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

