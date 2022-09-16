Analyzing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.78 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.37 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.