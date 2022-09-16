Comparing Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) & Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avalo Therapeutics and Forward Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 615.99%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -1,896.95% -449.27% -106.25% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 7.30 -$84.38 million N/A N/A Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Forward Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalo Therapeutics.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Avalo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

