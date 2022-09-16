Comparing Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 29.23% 17.07% 2.31% Nicolet Bankshares 26.38% 9.82% 1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

88.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.23 $12.39 billion $22.77 4.51 Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.24 $60.65 million $5.41 13.95

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 5 11 0 2.59 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $156.93, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

