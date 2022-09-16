Financial Comparison: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 138.74 -$4.77 million ($1.01) -13.49 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 1.52 -$11.82 million ($0.87) -0.67

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiSA Technologies. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -1,468.31% -26.86% -24.90% WiSA Technologies -247.08% -91.04% -74.58%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Ideal Power and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 440.11%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WiSA Technologies beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

