Analyzing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 2 12 1 2.93

Risk & Volatility

APA has a consensus price target of $52.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.98, suggesting that its share price is 998% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and APA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.70 $973.00 million $8.89 4.67

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

