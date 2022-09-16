Comparing RenovoRx (RNXT) & Its Competitors

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) is one of 949 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RenovoRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RenovoRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 RenovoRx Competitors 3075 13006 39167 631 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

RenovoRx currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 493.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.01%. Given RenovoRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares RenovoRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A -$6.32 million -2.58 RenovoRx Competitors $1.84 billion $246.51 million -4.13

RenovoRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RenovoRx. RenovoRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -68.13% -63.45% RenovoRx Competitors -3,226.42% -161.94% -24.52%

RenovoRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.