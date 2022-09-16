ReNew Energy Global (RNW) versus The Competition Critical Review

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ReNew Energy Global to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global’s rivals have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million -$211.00 million -6.62 ReNew Energy Global Competitors $9.22 billion $453.29 million 4.51

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ReNew Energy Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% ReNew Energy Global Competitors -5.03% 6.38% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReNew Energy Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global Competitors 558 3350 3150 61 2.38

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.60%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 6.04%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global rivals beat ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.