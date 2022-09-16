Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $48.10 Average PT from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 0.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

