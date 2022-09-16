Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Umpqua by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 602,964 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 291,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $12,100,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

