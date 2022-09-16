Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$56.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.17. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

