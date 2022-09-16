Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
AVAH opened at $1.93 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
