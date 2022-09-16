Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $9.90

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

