Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

