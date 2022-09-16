Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

