Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $11,376,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $7,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

