Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

