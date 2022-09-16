Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of 34.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,629,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,039,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

