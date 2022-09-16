Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of RUBY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

