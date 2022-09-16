Stephens Initiates Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

