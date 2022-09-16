Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

