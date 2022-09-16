Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 1,948.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 197,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,665 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $12,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.