Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.
Grifols Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.