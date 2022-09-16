Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Match Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 687,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,821,000 after purchasing an additional 407,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 93,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

