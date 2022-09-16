Societe Generale Lowers ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €12.80

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Societe Generale from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PBSFY opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.