Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $219.62 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 892,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,697,000 after acquiring an additional 164,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Hershey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

