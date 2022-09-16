Raymond James Increases Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

FPI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 385,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

