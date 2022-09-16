Raymond James Increases Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
FPI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.