Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $199.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.