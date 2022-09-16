TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $26.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.70. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.