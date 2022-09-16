Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $219.62 on Wednesday. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

