Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.91. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 5,423 shares.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

