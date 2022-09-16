JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.19). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares.

JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £516,232.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

