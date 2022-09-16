eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
eServGlobal Stock Up 10.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
See Also
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.