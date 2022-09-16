iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.80

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $24.08. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1,568,737 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

