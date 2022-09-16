Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.97

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.97 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 48,660 shares.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

