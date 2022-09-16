Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03), with a volume of 616,136 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.86.

Insider Transactions at Savannah Resources

In other Savannah Resources news, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 215,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). In other news, insider Dale Ferguson purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). Also, insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 215,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,370,889 shares of company stock worth $2,996,778.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

