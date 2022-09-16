Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25,428.59

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25,428.59 and traded as low as $25,367.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $25,506.00, with a volume of 10,785 shares trading hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25,987.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25,428.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.