Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 47,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $2,034,619.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,313 shares of company stock valued at $32,421,031. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

