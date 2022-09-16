Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Expands By 55.0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Just Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JENGQ opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.69.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.