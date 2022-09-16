Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,577,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,908,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 876.2 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $2.84 on Friday. Sandfire Resources has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Sandfire Resources

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

