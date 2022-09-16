Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $100.17

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $87.85 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

