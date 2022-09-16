Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.