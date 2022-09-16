Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $31.64

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

