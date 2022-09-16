AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

AIR stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.51.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 69.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 47.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

