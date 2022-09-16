The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 in the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

