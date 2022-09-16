The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $179.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Middleby Stock Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

