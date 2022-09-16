Credit Suisse Group Cuts Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target to CHF 0.24

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile
