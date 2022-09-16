GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

