Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 561.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $20.30 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

