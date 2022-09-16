Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 56,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,975,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Specifically, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $763.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,721,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 832,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

