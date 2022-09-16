Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 43,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,610,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,008 shares of company stock worth $2,756,734 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.24.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

